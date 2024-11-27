Police have arrested five people on suspicion of murder after launching an appeal on the 30th anniversary of the death of a Nottingham taxi driver.

Ethsham Ul-Haq Ghafoor, 26, from Sherwood Rise, known to his friends and family as Shami, was shot dead in his taxi on Tuesday 22 November 1994.

He was found by a milkman at 4.30am at Lambley Lane Playing Fields in Gedling with his hands tied and bound to the steering wheel.

He had been shot in what has been described by police as “an execution.”

On the 30th anniversary of his murder, a dedicated team of detectives launched an appeal as it re-investigated the crime in the hopes of providing his family with some answers.

Crimestoppers, a charity which is independent of the police, supported this investigation by offering a reward of up to £50,000 for information.

A press conference was held on Friday, November 22, where the police, Shami’s family, and Crimestoppers appealed to the public for information.

Shami was described as "an outgoing, charming and kind man" who died five months before his baby daughter was born.

Since the appeal, Nottinghamshire Police say several arrests have been made.

Earlier this morning (November 27), five people were arrested on suspicion of murder in the Sneinton and Bakersfield area.

They are four men, aged 64, 57, 52, 51 and a woman, aged 47.

Officers say there will be a large police presence in the Sneinton and Bakersfield area while investigations continue.

Shami's family Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the community and the media for sharing our appeal for information. This was a dreadful crime that has left Shami’s family waiting 30 years for answers.

“Following our appeal, we have received numerous calls from the public. I would like to personally thank them for their support. Please continue to share our appeal and contact us with any information you may have.

"We know that the answer to Shami’s murder lies within the community, and we would encourage anyone with information, no matter how small, to please continue to get in touch with our officers or through Crimestoppers.

“Crimestoppers is offering up to £50,000 for any information which leads to a conviction.”

Already the father of a five-year-old son, Shami was killed just five months before his baby daughter was born Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Neighbourhood Inspector Stephen Dalby, who covers the Sneinton and Bakersfield area, said: “I would like to reassure the community who are likely to see an increased police presence in Sneinton and Bakersfield today.

“This is part of our investigation into the murder of Ethsham Ul-Haq Ghafoor. Please do not be alarmed. Officers are in the area carrying out a thorough investigation and are likely to be in the area for most of the day.

“There will be reassurance patrols engaging with the community so anyone with any concerns please do talk to one of our officers. They are here to help."

Detectives are still appealing for anyone with information to get in touch by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or calling 101 quoting incident number 0300 of the 15th November 2024.

