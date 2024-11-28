Frank Lampard appointed Coventry City head coach

Coventry City has announce the appointment of Frank Lampard as the Club’s new Head Coach.

The 46-year-old has signed a two and a half year contract with the Sky Blues and will take charge for the first time this Saturday against Cardiff City at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Frank will be supported by two new coaches, Joe Edwards and Chris Jones, who he has worked with extensively previously.

Doug King, Coventry City owner and executive chairman, said: “I am delighted that Frank Lampard has agreed to join our club as Head Coach.

"Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this League to be successful.

“His experiences thereafter at Chelsea and Everton will ensure he brings to our talented squad clear understanding of exactly what is needed to succeed at the very top level that we as a Club are striving to reach.”

Lampard has enjoyed an illustrious career in football, both on and off the pitch.

Frank began his managerial career at Derby County in 2018 and in his first season led the Rams to a 6th place finish and the Championship Play-Off Final.

That resulted in a move to his former club Chelsea in 2019 as Head Coach.

At Stamford Bridge he guided the Blues to a 4th place finish and Champions League qualification, plus the 2020 FA Cup Final.

He left Chelsea in 2021 and then had a spell as Everton boss from January 2022 to January 2023, before returning to Chelsea as interim manager at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

As a player, Lampard represent Chelsea 648 times and score 211 goals – becoming their record all-time goal-scorer.

He is widely recognised as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.Awarded an OBE in 2015, his playing career began at West Ham United and also included spells at Manchester City and New York City FC.

A trophy-laden career saw Frank win the Premier League three times and the FA Cup four times, as well as the Champions League and Europa League.

He also represented England 108 times, scoring 29 goals.

