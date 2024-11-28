Play Brightcove video

Watch our full report on the eve of the assisted dying vote from Phil Brewster here

A man from Rutland who is living with motor neurone disease and has campaigned for the right to die says he hopes politicians will vote for the assisted dying bill.

Currently, laws in the UK prevent people from asking for medical help to die, but the assisted dying bill could change that.

The proposed bill would permit people with less than six months to live to have an assisted death. They'd have to declare twice that they wanted to die - showing full mental capacity.

Phil Newby and his wife Charlotte. Credit: ITV News Central

And they'd need sign-off from two independent doctors, with a decision also sent to a high court judge for final approval.

The bill also makes it illegal to pressure anyone into dying. MPs will vote on the bill tomorrow, 29th November.

Phil Newby, 53, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) nine years ago.

MND is a rare degenerative condition which causes a breakdown of your nerves and stops signals from being sent from your brain to your muscles. It shortens your life, there's no cure and it progresses across your whole body.

Phil uses a wheelchair. He can't walk or use his hands or lower arms.

"Slowly the rest of me will shrink and die around me"

Play Brightcove video

He says: "I guess I'm really fortunate because my decline is slow. The downside of that is that the ending might be equally slow and, drawn out and painful.

"If I am robbed of the rest of my voice and then can't swallow, then I won't be able to eat, I'll have to be fed by tube, I won't be able to speak, and slowly the rest of me will shrink and die around me.

"At some point in that, whenever that is, I would die naturally but that might be years after those events."

"I just would like to shorten my own death"

Play Brightcove video

H e said: "I would like to be able to shorten my own death. Having an assisted dying law would be like an insurance policy in my back pocket to allow me to live my life a little better.

"Because I'm not being to be constantly fearful of what's going to happen next.

"If I get to a point where things have just become unbearable, in my own view and this is not a view I'd force on any other people, but if I got to that place then I would like the opportunity to end my life."

"I am fully supportive"

Play Brightcove video

His wife, Charlotte, fully supports Phil's campaigning.

She said: "We've talked about it at great length. And I've also watched the physical and emotional pain that Phil has been going through and, the anguish that he goes through and his worry about the sort of death he would likely have with this illness.

"So I understand where he is coming from, and if it were me, I would want that.

"I would want some knowledge that I have some control over it.

"And that I'm not going to be locked into a body that can't do anything and just has to suffer."

"How are we going to make sure that patients are protected?"

Play Brightcove video

Some doctors and disability campaigners are also uneasy that this change is the law might make it harder to protect vulnerable people.

Dr Anita Raja is a GP in Birmingham. She said: "I get that some people really want this to go ahead because they want to die with dignity.

"Yes it should be personal choice but how are we going to make sure that patients are protected at all times."

Play Brightcove video

Dr Amo Raju is a disability campaigner from Derby.

He says he has had calls from disabled people across the Midlands who are worried that this bill is the start of a thin wedge and that, before long, it will also include them.

He said: "The reason they have a justified concern is because in America and Canada and other parts of the world, disabled people, people with mental health conditions and people with learning difficulties also seem to be offered the choice of whether to live.

"And their concern is why? We're okay."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know