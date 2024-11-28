Three men convicted of attempt murder after shots fired in Perry Barr

Three men have been convicted of attempted murder after shots were fired in Perry Barr, in Birmingham, earlier this year.

It happened at an address in Glendower Road at around 11pm on 18 May. Three shots were fired in quick succession, targeting the upstairs and downstairs windows of the property.

Police said the final bullet struck a window which caused the glass to shatter. A man in his 60s, who was in the property at the time, was injured by the broken glass.

During the shooting, a camera at the front of the address was damaged in attempt to conceal the identities of the offenders. A brick was also thrown at the windscreen of a parked car near the property.

A bullet struck a window which caused the glass to shatter Credit: West Midlands Police

Officers said the offenders then drove off from the scene in a stolen Skoda vehicle and burned the car, destroying evidence.

The police investigation was based on CCTV footage, ANPR cameras and mobile phone evidence which allowed them to piece together a timeline of events in the build up to the shooting.

This led officers to identify three offenders who targeted the victim’s address in a planned attack - Shomari Mapp aged 22, Aairus Rehman aged 22 and Shaquon Richardson-Bowen aged 21.

Detective Inspector Francis Nock, from West Midlands Police's Major Crimes Unit, said: “This was a planned and targeted attack on a family home when the gang knew the occupiers would be at the address.

“The shooting required immense planning such as a reccy of the area, significant communication between the group, and covering their tracks.

“It’s a miracle someone wasn’t more seriously injured.”

Officers said the offenders then drove off from the scene in a stolen Skoda vehicle and burned the car, destroying evidence Credit: West Midlands Police

In the hours leading up to the shooting, mobile phone evidence shows all three men were together or in close proximity. Their mobile phones were all then switched off or inactive during the shooting.

CCTV footage shows the gang driving past Glendower Road, an hour before the shooting to survey the area.

Following enquiries, all three men were arrested and subsequently charged.

After a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Mapp of Melvina Road, Birmingham and Richardson-Bowen of Severne Road, Birmingham have been convicted of attempt murder and arson.

Rehman of Ringlow Road, Birmingham, admitted to arson and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life at an earlier hearing, and was found guilty at trial for attempt murder.

They are scheduled to be sentenced on 29 January next year.

