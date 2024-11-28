Walleys Quarry ordered to shut down by Environment Agency

The Environment Agency has told Walleys Quarry, in Staffordshire, it needs to shut down permanently.

It says it has issued this closure notice after "exhausting other enforcement options".

The company running the site has been told it'll have to stop accepting new waste from Friday 29th November, permanently cap the remainder of the site and install further landfill gas management infrastructure.

People living in neighbouring Newcastle-under-lyme have been complaining about the smell as far back as 2011 and the Newcastle-under-Lyme Council said the numbers were rising.

They saw "290 complaints in October of the foul gas odours reported to the council, which is more than in October 2023, 2022 and 2021."

The Environment Agency says normally a site like Walleys Quarry would be subject to ten inspections a year. Walleys Quarry has been inspected more than 180 times in four years.

Ian Jones, Environment Agency West Midlands area director, said:

“We have every sympathy with the local community and have worked tirelessly to resolve the problem of landfill gas emissions from the site.

“In doing so, we have taken a robust approach to regulating Walleys Quarry Ltd. Our aim has always been to bring the operator into compliance with its permit and the decision to issue a Closure Notice is not one we take lightly.

“We have given Walleys Quarry Ltd sufficient time to put in place effective measures to manage emissions and it has failed to do so.”

Simon Tagg, Leader of Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council, said:

“The Environment Agency is the main regulator for this site and for far too long this authority has been urging it to act on behalf of a community under siege.

“Complaints to the council about the foul gas odours have soared this year, already more than double the whole of 2023, and I hope that this action by the EA is the first step to a permanent solution for our residents.

“I would encourage residents to carry on reporting the foul smells every time they happen to both the council and the EA.”

Asked how this move affects the borough council’s legal action against Walleys Quarry Ltd, Simon Tagg said: “We remain committed to doing all we can to help residents within our powers and will take account of this evolving situation.”

Labour Mp for Newcastle-Under-Lyme Adam Jogee said:

"For years, Walleys Quarry has caused unacceptable harm to Newcastle-under-Lyme. This closure notice acknowledges the devastating impact the site has had on residents who have endured far too much for far too long.

"Crucially, while this is a significant step forward, the immediate focus must now shift to ensuring the site is safely restored and managed. I will work closely with the Environment Agency, local authorities, and other key stakeholders to make sure the site is properly capped, maintained, and restored.

"This is essential for protecting the health and wellbeing of our community in the years ahead. I am fully committed to seeing this process through, ensuring it is handled swiftly and effectively, and holding all parties accountable for delivering these critical outcomes."

ITV News Central has contacted Walleys Quarry for a statement.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know