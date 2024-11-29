Ruud Van Nistelrooy is the new Leicester City Manager

Former Manchester United and Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will become Leicester City's new manager.

The Dutchman was recently interim boss at United and had previously been the manager of PSV Eindhoven.

He won three out of his four games in charge of Manchester United and won the Dutch version of the the FA Cup with PSV.

He'll replace Steve Cooper who was sacked on Sunday after just five months in charge. Van Nistelrooy will be the Leicester City's 5th manager in less than two years.

He won't take charge until after Leicester play Brentford on Saturday 30 November.

The Foxes currently sit 16th in the table only 1 point above the relegation zone.

Ruud van Nistelrooy started his career at FC Den Bosch (the blue and white dragons). He signed for PSV on his 22nd birthday in 1998.

In his two seasons at the club van Nistelrooy scored almost a goal a game and took PSV to back to back league titles.

He earn in the scored 95 premier league goals in just 5 seasons at Manchester United. He won Premier League in 2003, FA cup in 2004 and League cup in 2006.

He joined Real Madrid in 2006 fired them to the league title with 34 goals in his debut campaign. He won it again

Unfortunately his career was blighted with injuries including a damage to his knee which put his out of action for almost all of the 2008-2009 season at Real Madrid.

Despite this he ended his career having scored 349 goals for his clubs and 35 for his country.

