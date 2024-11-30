Derbyshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to identify a woman after a mother was killed after an e-bike was "rammed" in a hit-and-run incident.

The force released a photo of a woman it believes has vital information in relation to the murder of 25-year-old mother Alana Armstrong.

Alana was a passenger on a bike that was hit by a a 4x4 in Batley Lane, Pleasley, near Mansfield at around 8pm on Tuesday 26 November.

Police said the woman pictured was seen outside The White Swan in Meden Square in Pleasley just before 8pm on the day of the hit-and-run.

The rider of the e-bike, a man in his 20s, had to have his leg amputated below the knee.

The force said the e-bike was one of two chased by the car before the collision. The car then fled the scene.

Police investigate at the scene of the collision. Credit: Derbyshire Constabulary

Ch Supt Dave Kirby said: “Alana was just 25 – and a mum to a six-year-old boy.

"Her little boy, along with her wider family, will never get the chance to see her again, hug her again, spend Christmas together, or celebrate all those milestones.

"My thoughts, as well as those of the whole force and community, are with them at this time."

He added: “The Land Rover Discovery that rammed the e-bike had pursued two bikes through the village – and drove off up Batley Lane – onto Rowthorne Lane – and the last known sighting of it was at this junction, turning right onto the A617 towards New Houghton.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

"Since Tuesday a team of detectives have been working non-stop, searching the site where Alana was killed, conducting house-to-house enquiries, and scouring CCTV in the area."

Police say the Land Rover was being driven by a man, with a female passenger.

Ch Supt Kirkby added: “We urgently want to hear from anyone who may know those two people, who has seen a Land Rover Discovery that may have damage to its front end – or who knows of a vehicle matching that description that may have been recently repaired or had parts replaced."

Two people who were arrested have been released without charge.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know