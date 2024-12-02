Play Brightcove video

Watch as dashcam footage captures Bobby Parr leading police on a high-speed chase through residential streets in Balderton

A dangerous driver has been jailed after he led police on a high-speed chase before veering into a ditch.

A police officer was on patrol in the Balderton area of Nottinghamshire when he spotted Bobby Parr, 33, not wearing a seatbelt in his Land Rover.

As the officer followed the vehicle in May earlier this year, Parr continued to drive at excess speeds and in a dangerous manner.

He was also seen overtaking and undertaking other cars.

He reached speeds of up to 70mph in 30mph limit zones, went through red lights and mounted the pavement to get past slow- moving traffic.

Shortly after, Parr lost control on a bend in Lowfield Lane and veered into a ditch. He was then detained and arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

Parr, of Chatsworth Drive, Newark, was charged and then went on to plead guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for 13 months at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday 26 November, where he was also banned from driving for five years.

PC Haddon Smith, the officer on patrol, said: “Our top priority is to make the roads throughout Nottinghamshire as safe as possible for everyone using them.

"As in this instance, as a team we will deal with any criminality on our roads if we come across it and take appropriate action against offenders.

“Parr showed no regard whatsoever for the safety of other road users or pedestrians before he lost control of the Land Rover on a sharp bend and crashed into a ditch due to his dangerous driving.

“It’s extremely fortunate no-one was hurt. As a force we will never tolerate this kind of reckless behaviour and we will always do everything we can to keep people safe and bring offenders like Parr to justice, ensuring they face the consequences for their actions.”

