"It was the worst environment I have seen in my 21 years with the charity", one officer said.

Dozens of animals have been rescued after they were discovered living in 'appalling conditions' in a Walsall home.

RSPCA officers were called to the property in April 2023, where they found 34 animals being kept, including a puppy with a broken leg. They were living amongst soiled clothing, flies and piles of household rubbish.

Officers said they had to wear protective suits and face masks as they entered the 'squalid' property, where three people were living.

Officers said there was nowhere 'clean' or dry' to walk due to the exrement which covered the house. They also found a 'sea' of empty cans of dog food in the rooms and piled up on the stairs.

Living in the house were 24 dogs, seven cats, a hamster, and two rats - one of which was dying.

Vicki Taylor, the RSPCA's deputy chief inspector, said it was the worst environment she'd seen in her 21 years with the charity.

She said the conditions could "only be described as horrendous".

She continued: "All the puppies had been born in the house and it was clear they’d never left the property or been on a lead because they dropped to the floor and didn’t know what to do when we attempted to take them out. They were completely unsocialised and many of them were extremely scared."

Four cats were also found crammed in guinea pig cages and there was no sign of litter trays, fresh food or water.

Their coats were stained with urine and there was no sign of litter trays of fresh food or water in the cages, the RSPCA said.

Due to the smell of ammonia and faeces in the property, rescuers had to take frequent breaks outside to catch their breath.

The animals were seized from the house and taken to the RSPCA’s Birmingham Animal Hospital, where they were examined by a team of vets.

Some of the animals were too nervous to be examined straight away and the rat and two dogs had to be put to sleep because of their condition.

Two people were disqualified from keeping animals for life and were given suspended twenty week custodial sentences following the RSPCA investigation.

A third person was fined £50 and ordered to pay £100 in costs.

The charity says that the number of animals abandoned in England and Wales during the winter period has increased by 51% in three years.

