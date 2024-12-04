It's been a week to remember for Tamworth FC, who discovered they will be hosting Premier League giant Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the FA Cup.

The national league side had already made history when they defeated their local rivals Burton Albion on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Now they will host Ange Postecoglu's Spurs, who will pose a different test to what Tamworth are used to.

But how different? Here are some facts to show just that:

1. The match will be hosted at The Lamb Ground in Tamworth. The team have played at the 4,000+ capacity stadium since 1934. Spurs moved to their new Tottenham Hotspur stadium in 2019 - it is estimated to have cost over £1 billion.

Tamworth's stadium also explains why they're called the Lambs. It's where the club have played since 1934. The stadium gets its name from a former nearby pub called the Lamb Inn.

Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium opened in 2019 Credit: PA

2. According to football database Transfermarkt, Tamworth's squad value is £75,000, that is ten thousand times less than the value of Spurs, whose players have a combined valued of over £783 million.

3. Tamworth have never played Tottenham before. The third round feat matches their longest ever run in the competition, which they also achieved in 2006, 2007 and 2012. They lost on all three occasions, including a 2-0 defeat to Everton. It was the Lamb's last match against a Premier League opponent.

4. Tamworth can take inspiration from Tottenham's FA Cup in 1901, where Spurs became the first and only non-league team to win the competition.

The Lambs would need to progress through five more rounds to reach the final at Wembley. It would be a maiden appearance for Tamworth at the new version of the national football stadium, although they did play at the former Wembley in 1989, when they won the FA Vase competition.

Tamworth are four rounds away from a trip to Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final

5. There are no high-profile players who have played for both clubs. However Spurs will be familiar with two former England internationals who spent brief spells with either side. Paul Merson who spent his heyday at Tottenham's rivals Arsenal played one game for the Lambs before retiring in 2006. Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson spent a month on loan in Staffordshire during his formative years. He scored one goal in three games.

Callum Wilson spent one month on loan at Tamworth in 2012 Credit: PA

