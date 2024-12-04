A former high-ranking police officer has accused West Midlands Police of repeatedly failing to act on allegations of racism.

Khizra Bano, who joined the force in 2001 and was named British policewoman of the year in 2011 told ITV News: "The racism, sexism and homophobia of police officers is a risk to public safety."

Ms Bano, who crew up in Perry Barr in Birmingham, said that claims were made over a three-year period in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died when a police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest.

The death of Floyd sparked protests across the world, with many marching as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. Tensions were high particularly in relation to racism in policing.

Ms Bano, organised a series of open forums she called Brave Spaces where police colleagues were invited to talk about race and other forms of discrimination.

On the West Midlands Police website, it said the force fully supports the National Police Race action plan, it says it has already been doing much work in the areas covered in the plan which "will strengthen our existing commitment to become more proactive as an anti-racist organisation".

She told ITV News Central Social Affairs Correspondent Lucy Kapasi her fear was that if people were being treated like this at work, how were the public being treated outside the organisation "where the balance of power is skewed".

"And this is an officer in uniform going out to deal with issues with the public," she said.

Ms Bano said: "And because no action has been taken to address it, it is an unmitigated risk. Now, in any other area of policing, if a risk to public safety is identified, the police take action."

Khizra Bano told ITV News that colleagues in West Midlands Police opened up about their own fears of bias Credit: ITV News Central

Ms Bano recalls some of the testimonies she claims she heard.

She said: "I remember a colleague saying that she’d been asked to jump on the table and give her white peers a tribal dance.

"I remember a colleague saying there were showers that only the police had access to and those showers had the P word and N word emblazoned across them in graffiti."

Other testimony shared with Ms Bano - all of which she said she shared each month with West Midlands Police’s Diversity and Inclusion Board included the following:

Following a terrorist incident, a Muslim colleague was asked, “So your mates have been at it again?”

Another colleague having her Afro patted by a supervisor, saying: "I haven’t touched black hair before - this is interesting."

Ms Bano is now taking the force to employment tribunal over claims of detriment and disability discrimination.

In response to Ms Bano's allegations, West Midlands Police said the force is getting better at disciplining and dismissing officers who engage in discriminatory behaviour.

Acting Deputy Chief Constable Claire Bell said: "There is no place for discriminatory attitudes in policing.

"West Midlands Police (WMP) has made significant progress over the last few years in rooting out improper behaviour.

"Officers are more confident and better supported to make internal reports, and we are getting better at disciplining and dismissing officers who engage in discriminatory behaviour, or otherwise breach our high professional standards.

"However, WMP will resolutely defend any unfair allegations of discrimination made against it.

"Ahead of her Employment Tribunal claim, Ms (Bano) has used sensational language.

"Her...claims of detriment and disability discrimination are being responded to."

