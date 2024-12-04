Owners of a particular model of 4x4 urged to increase the security of their cars.

Seven Toyota Hilux cars have been reported stolen in Nottinghamshire in the last few months.

Police say this make and model is now the most targeted vehicle by criminals nationally.

The recent thefts have been from all over Nottinghamshire including Bassetlaw, Newark and Sherwood.

Nottinghamshire police say this mirrors a growing trend across the country and that there has been a notable increase in 'keyless thefts' this year.

Keyless car theft is when a device is used to fool the car into thinking the key is close by. This unlocks the car and starts the ignition.

Toyota assembly line at the Toyota factory at Burnaston in Derby, Credit: PA

Thieves only need to be within a few metres of your car key to capture the signal, even if it’s inside your home. This means that even if your car and home are secure, thieves can still unlock, start and steal your car.

Yvonne Pickersgill, Crime Prevention Officer at Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“...it’s extremely important that anyone who owns a Hilux in Nottinghamshire – particularly one that is used in a remote or rural area – takes extra steps to keep it safe now.

“Please help us, by locking your vehicle when it’s not in use, keeping the keys safe, parking in a well-lit area overlooked by houses or CCTV, and investing in in-car security locks and trackers.

Advice on how to keep your vehicle safe can be found here: Preventing car and vehicle theft | Crime Prevention | Nottinghamshire Police.

