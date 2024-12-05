Huge plans to tackle climate change in Coventry

Huge plans to tackle climate change and other environmental issues in Coventry have got the go-ahead.

A six-year strategy for the city drawn up by the council got backing from political groups this week, 3 December.

It comes with a pipeline of more than 150 projects to help the city reach net zero by 2050, boost nature, cut waste and cope with extreme weather. More details on how this could affect you can be found below.

But while the move has gained cross-party political support, some locals are not concerned about climate change or sustainability.

Almost a fifth of people responding to the plan last year took this view, the strategy revealed.

Some locals said they were more worried about the cost of living and other comments reflected “some cynicism,” it said.

The report said the true number of people wanting things to stay the same could be higher.

It stressed the strategy cannot be carried out without support across the city, and said the council must consider ways to benefit people whether or not they are worried about climate change.

Council papers also admit the city must find “significant” cash to pay for the strategy’s ambitions.

But they claim the cost of doing nothing “will be far higher” and referred to moves to bring in private investment, such as a partnership with E.ON.

Reports also claim climate change is already affecting Coventry, with thousands of buildings at risk from flooding and many people in fuel or food poverty.

Presenting the strategy at a council meeting this week, Cabinet Member Cllr Jim O’Boyle from the ruling Labour group said climate change affects everybody and stressed the need to act. He said it is going to be a “massive and ongoing task,” but claimed it is an opportunity to “create positive change.”

“The famous Coventry motor city that pioneered the UK car industry now needs to become a green city,” he added. Leader of the local Green party Cllr Stephen Gray said the strategy is “very solid” but called for more action on a waste incinerator and said the targets need to be more ambitious.

Cllr John Blundell of the opposition Conservatives said it is a “very substantial document” but urged the council to stay adaptable and beware “unintended consequences” of efforts to reach net zero. Responding, Cllr O’Boyle claimed sending rubbish to landfill is “far worse” for the environment than burning it in the incinerator, but said work is being done to make it as “green as possible.”

He said they need challenging targets but they must also make sure people are on board. Cllr O’Boyle also said he would rather “under-promise and over-deliver,” adding: “There’s lots of councils up and down the country are having to withdraw from their plans for being net zero by 2030.

“None of them will achieve it and I just don’t think it’s very good for public confidence when you say something and then you don’t deliver. I think it’s right we work with people and actually we promise something and work with them to make it happen.”

What the council is planning and how it could affect you

A total 162 projects are on the cards in the council’s action plan. Of these, 27 are listed as the highest priority for the authority.

Some are only in the early stages or have not been developed yet. These include:

Developing the city’s first “net zero neighbourhood”

Boosting household recycling rates through campaigns and behavioural change projects

Trialling a community food growing project

Using more land in the city for nature conservation

Creating a re-use hub for construction waste

Installing more electric vehicle and bike charging points

Other schemes are already happening or have previously been announced and are being developed. These include:

Planting 360,000 trees across the city by 2032

Delivering the city’s first Very Light Rail route

Using more energy efficient street lighting

Retrofitting social homes and improving uptake of this in private housing

Decarbonising projects through a partnership with E.ON

Boosting battery-making and recycling at ‘Greenpower Park’

Building sustainable urban drainage systems

Council papers are clear that the list could change and individual schemes will have to go to the public for their say and be approved by politicians. The council’s strategy also says it will have “key targets” it aims to achieve.

These include lowering Coventry’s emissions by 68% compared to 1990 levels by 2030, bringing recycling rates up to at least the national average and making green space in the city more accessible to locals.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know