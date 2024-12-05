The parents of a three-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a garden have been found guilty of causing his death.

Tai and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, 42 and 43, from Birmingham, have been found guilty at Coventry Crown Court of causing or allowing the death of their young son Abiyah Yasharahyalah through "breathtaking" neglect.

Abiyah was found buried in the couple's garden at their home in Clarence Road, Handsworth in December 2022.

It's believed he had been buried in the garden from January 2020.

The couple were also arrested at this time having moved to a caravan in Glastonbury where authorities checked them on out of welfare concerns.

Abiyah's parents said they buried him underground believing he would be reincarnated if they followed a ritual.

He was buried three feet under ground. On top of his body was a paving slab and plastic flowers.

The three-year-old died of a respiratory illness at a time when he was suffering from bone fractures, severe malnutrition, rickets, anaemia, stunted growth and severe dental decay.

He was not found until two years after his death. Tests could not confirm the exact cause of his death because baby Abiyah's tissue was so decomposed.

Jurors deliberated for more than 21 hours over five days before unanimously convicting the couple of neglect, perverting the course of justice and causing or allowing baby Abiyah's death.

Jurors also convicted medical genetics graduate Tai and former shop worker Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah of child cruelty by failing to provide adequate nutrition or summon medical care, and perverting the course of justice by burying Abiyah.

Joe Davenport, Detective Inspector at West Midlands Police said, "The family had no involvement with any kind of family or friends and Abiyah didn't attend any kind of nursery and wasn't seen by anyone."

His parents both denied causing or allowing death, perverting the course of justice and child cruelty by failing to provide adequate nourishment or summon medical care.

The couple both claim they did not act wilfully while providing inadequate nutrition.

Abiyah’s skeletal remains showed he had suffered five broken bones, including a fractured arm, which led to a 'false joint', and rib fractures.

Naiyahmi's defence argued that said she was 'effectively brainwashed' by Tai. They said Tai was an 'arrogant man living by a made-up credo'. The world was called the 'Kingdom of Yasharahyalah' and it's own law called 'Slack law'.

Part of this credo involved a restrictive vegan diet and desire to avoid unwanted attention.

The couple had originally met while Tai, who moved to Birmingham in 2014, was busking. It was then that he introduced himself to his future wife, who's original name was Donna Graham, as the "King" of the Kingdoom of Yasharahyalah.

The couple "rejected society, citizenship and law"

In his closing speech to the jury last month at Coventry Crown Court, prosecutor Jonas Hankin KC told jurors that between 2017 and 2022 the couple "rejected society, citizenship and law" as they moved themselves and Abiyah into a "state of chronic malnutrition".

"They had control over their own lives and the capacity to influence their own thoughts and behaviour. They were responsible for their actions. At any time they could have made different decisions or reversed decisions where the consequences were obviously detrimental to their child's welfare".

Mr Hankin also said that baby Abiyah had started life as "small but normal" and that his parents would have noticed his health deteriorate over time.

The court heard the couple buried Abiyah's body in the garden in Clarence Road 'in secret' without registering his death, informing authorities or telling their family members.

The trial was also told that police had visited their property three times between February 2018 and March 2022. The second time they visited the property police bodycam footage recorded officers asking if a child lived there, before Tai became aggressive and was arrested for being obstructive.

A child safeguarding practice review is ongoing into Abiyah’s death, examining police and other agencies' involvement with him during his life.

The couple, who were on bail during their trial, were remanded in custody and will be sentenced next Thursday.

