In new data released by the UK Health Security Agency, tuberculosis (TB) rates in Leicester are the worst in England.

In the whole country, TB infections increased by 11% over last year.

But in Leicester alone, 40.7 people had the infection per 100,000 people, compared to just 8.5 people across the country.

The increase was seen particularly harshly in non-UK born populations, with 80% of all notified cases last year being from people who weren't born in the UK.

What are the symptoms of TB?

Symptoms can include:

Persistent cough that lasts for more than three weeks

High temperature

Drenching night sweats

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Deborah Watson, who is a TB lead and consultant in the East Midlands said: "TB is curable and preventable, but the disease remains a serious public health issue in England and is of concern in areas with high or rising rates of TB such as Leicester."

"If you have moved to England in the last five years from a country where TB is more common, please be aware of the symptoms of TB so you can get tested and treated through your GP surgery."

"Not every persistent cough, along with a fever, is caused by flu or COVID-19. A cough that usually has mucus and lasts longer than 3 weeks can be caused by a range of other issues, including TB. Please speak to your GP if you think you could be at risk."

TB is the world’s leading cause of death from a single infectious agent, having surpassed coronavirus. It is a bacterial infection that most frequently affects the lungs, which is when it is infectious. The World Health Organisation estimates that 10.8 million people were ill with TB in 2023, a 7% increase from 2020.

However, the bacterium that causes TB can also lie dormant for many years, something known as latent TB.

To detect people with latent TB infection, a testing and treatment programme is in place in higher incidence areas of England for new arrivals from higher incidence countries. There was a 98.4% rise in the number of people tested through the NHS England Latent TB Infection (LTBI) programme in 2023 (34, 680 people compared to 17,484 in 2022. 15.1% of people tested positive for LTBI.

Tuberculosis continues to be associated with deprivation and the infection is more common in large urban areas. For those born in the UK, TB is more common among those who experience homelessness, drug and alcohol dependence and have had contact with the criminal justice system.

