CCTV footage of the second attack shows two masked men smashing windows with a hammer

The owner of a beauty salon in Nottinghamshire has been left 'heartbroken' after her business was twice attacked by vandals over a period of just three weeks.

The Lash Lounge in Beeston was first hit on 13 November when bricks were thrown at its windows.

Owner Sarah Clay thought it was a random incident until a second attack this week. CCTV showed two masked and hooded individuals attacking the salon with what appeared to be hammers.

Sarah says she has no idea why her business is being targeted.

Sarah Clay has no idea why the Lash Lounge has been targeted

Speaking to ITV News Central, Sarah said: "It's been horrendous. We've been extremely stressed. We have been fearful. We have been nothing short of heartbroken."

She said she's now resorted to locking herself and her customers in the salon because she feels so vulnerable.

She added: "The financial implications that it's having on us could mean that we're no more.

"I have nine girls who rent spaces here [so it's] not just me that's going to be out of work, it would be nine people."

Nottinghamshire Police is investigating the incidents with officers still attempting to trace the suspects.

A spokesperson for the force said: "These incidents have caused a great deal of distress to the salon owner and we are doing everything we can to find those responsible.

"We are in the process of analysing available CCTV footage to establish exactly what happened and who could have been responsible.

"At this stage, we’re working on the basis that these incidents could be linked."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101.

