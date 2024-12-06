Inquests into the deaths of five people killed in the King Power Stadium helicopter crash will begin next month, more than six years after the tragedy.

Leicester Coroner's Court, sitting at Leicester City Hall, heard that witnesses, emergency services and corporate witnesses will be called to give evidence when the hearing begins on Monday 13 January next year.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner of Premier League football club Leicester City, fellow passengers Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner, Izabela Roza Lechowicz were killed in the crash in 2018, which an investigation found happened after the pilot’s pedals became disconnected from the tail rotor.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) also found that the Leonardo AW169 helicopter reached an altitude of approximately 430ft before plummeting to the ground near the stadium after a match, where the aircraft was rapidly engulfed in a post-impact fire.

Friday’s pre-inquest review was told that the pen portrait tributes "telling the jury and others about the life, background and personality" of each victim will be heard on the first day of the inquests.

Leading counsel to the inquest, Jonathan Hough KC, who told the review hearing the inquest would examine the mechanical cause of the crash, with the first witness being a principal inspector from the AAIB.

It was also confirmed the jury will hear evidence about a tail rotor bearing fitted to the helicopter.

Adjourning the pre-inquest review, Leicester Coroner Catherine Mason said she would deliver rulings on preliminary matters relating to the inquests before Wednesday next week.

