Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service has issued a stark warning urging residents to take precautions when using and disposing of lithium-ion batteries.

It comes following a rise in fires caused by batteries across the county.

The force said lithium-ion batteries can be dangerous and contain highly flammable materials - despite this, they power many of our everyday devices, from smartphones and laptops to e-scooters and electric vehicles.

When the batteries are improperly charged or exposed to high heat, they can overheat and cause fires or explosions.

What are the key causes of lithium-ion battery incidents?

Overcharging- using incompatible chargers

Physical damage- dropping or puncturing batteries

Counterfeit products- using low quality counterfeit batteries

Improper disposal- throwing batteries in regular bins

Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for Community Safety and Fire said: "Lithium-ion batteries are a part of modern life, but they come with risks that can lead to devastating consequences.

"We want to raise awareness about the steps people can take to safely use these types of batteries and understanding how to use, charge, and dispose of them is essential to preventing fires and protecting lives.

"The increase in incidents in both Warwickshire and the UK highlights the need for awareness so that we can keep ourselves safe as technology and appliances continue to evolve.

"This Christmas we advise Warwickshire residents to buy from reputable sellers and look for UK safety marks".

