Watch West Midlands Police track a car from a helicopter before crushing it after it was abandoned

Cars used in illegal street racing have been crushed by West Midlands Police as part of a crackdown on the problem.

A Honda Civic, which was tracked by a police helicopter driving at speed before being abandoned near a block of flats in Birmingham, has been crushed.

This morning, the unclaimed car, which was being driven without insurance, was one of several vehicles that were reduced to piles of scrap metal.

It comes as West Midlands Police continue to tackle street racing across Birmingham, with many being arrested for breaching High Court street cruising injunctions across the city.

Chief Inspector Keeley Bevington said that the crackdown has mostly been a success.

"In the last 18 months there's been 38 individuals that have been prosecuted and 90% of those have resulted in a court outcome."

"What we've also seen is those that are organising these events are being targeted and ultimately they got four years sentencing each."

"This is a clear message that this is an issue."

