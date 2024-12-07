A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by a bus in Sandwell.

Police said the driver of the bus is assisting with inquiries after the death in High Street, Tipton on Friday 6 December.

Officers are seeking dashcam footage of the incident, which happened shortly before 4.55pm.

Police are supporting the boy's family following his death. Credit: Birmingham Live/BPM MEDIA

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “The boy was found with serious injuries and heartbreakingly nothing could be done to save him.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time and we’ll be doing all we can to support them.

“We need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has not already spoken to our officers.

“We’re particularly after any dashcam footage which could assist our inquiries into exactly what happened.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…