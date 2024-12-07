The Notts County game against Colchester United has been postponed after scoreboards at Meadow Lane were damaged in Storm Darragh.

The match was supposed to take place at 3pm on Saturday 7 December.

According to the club, the decision to postpone was made "in the interests of spectator and player safety".Two panels in the Kop scoreboard, which is fixed to the roof of the stand, came loose in the high winds.

Notts County said it would not be possible to make the necessary repairs in time for the match to safely go ahead.The club added: "Following conversations with this afternoon’s match officials, our opponents, the EFL and the Sports Ground Safety Authority, it’s been agreed that, particularly in light of this afternoon’s weather forecast, these loose panels pose a significant risk."Tickets and hospitality bookings will remain valid for the rearranged match, a date for which will be confirmed in due course. We’re unable to process any refund requests until the new date is set."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…