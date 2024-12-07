Parts of the Midlands have been battered by Storm Darragh which has brought strong winds and rain to the region.

A flood alert in in place in Herefordshire, with low-lying land and roads along the River Wye from Hay-on-Wye to Ross-on-Wye most at risk of flooding.

A river level peak of 5.2-5.5m is expected on Sunday morning (8 December).

More than 50 trees are reported to have fallen in Birmingham, whilst trains between Birmingham and Bromsgrove, and Birmingham and Lapworth have been cancelled due to trains on the line.

A road blocked by a fallen tree in near Cheswardine, Shropshire.

The A5 in Shropshire is closed due to strong winds from B5070 to A483.

Some trains have been cancelled due to fallen trees on tracks, including West Midlands Railway trains between Birmingham Moor Street and Lapworth.

Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire has closed for the safety of its "visitors, animals and team", according to the zoo's social media pages.

A match between Notts County and Colchester United was cancelled after scoreboards were damaged at Meadow Lane.

Claire Michelle captured this photograph of a trampoline nestled into a bush near Morrisons in Leominster. Credit: Claire Michelle

James Maguire got a nasty shock when he found a shopping trolley shelter had landed on his car in a Matalan car park at Merry Hill Shopping Centre.

The shelter had gone through his back window, leaving shards of glass on the back seat.

The shelter went into the back windscreen of James' car. Credit: James Maguire

Some parts of the West Midlands lost power on Saturday morning (7 December) as strong winds battered cables.

The advice is to check before travelling, and to avoid driving through floodwater.

