Man arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Walsall

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Walsall.

Officers were called to Lichfield Street just before 5am on Saturday.

A 51-year-old-man was found unconscious with serious injuries, and despite efforts of the emergency services, he sadly died at the scene.

At 32- year-old man was arrested in Wolverhampton at 9pm the following day on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody whilst police investigations continue.

