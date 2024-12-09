Storm Darragh: West Midlands train disruption as repair work continues

Rail disruption is expected to continue throughout today after fallen trees damaged overhead lines during Storm Darragh.

There will be no trains running between Stoke and Stafford today (Monday 9 December) as a large fallen tree is being removed and overhead lines are being repaired.

Trains from Lichfield to Redditch and Bromsgrove via Birmingham are also not expected to run for much of today as Network Rail repair overhead wires.

A section of the West Coast Main Line railway between Stone and Norton Bridge is closed to allow engineers to remove a large fallen tree, causing all services between Stoke and Stafford to be cancelled.

Gary Walsh from Network Rail said: "Storm Darragh wreaked havoc on the railway.

"We've got teams working up and down the West Coast Main Line removing debris that's causing obstructions to passenger and freight services.

Overhead lines were damaged by a fallen tree at Stone Junction. Credit: Network Rail

"We apologise to passengers that there are no train services available between Stafford and Stoke while complex repairs to our overhead line equipment are made on this critical part of the West Coast Main Line.

"Passengers looking to travel between Stoke and Stafford should check with their train operator for the latest travel information."

Some early morning services between London and Scotland will see delays or cancellations due to ongoing repair work on the West Coast Main Line in Warwickshire.

Network Rail says it is working to stabilise overhead line equipment at Polesworth near Tamworth, meaning journeys between London, the West Midlands, the North West and Scotland may be delayed.

Engineers make emergency repairs to overhead line equipment in Polesworth. Credit: Network Rail

West Midlands Railway has said disruption on Birmingham's Cross City Line will continue after Storm Darragh.

Jonny Wiseman from West Midlands Railway said: “The high winds during Storm Darragh have caused significant disruption across our network, with dozens of trees falling onto tracks or overhead power lines.

"Some of our train fleet has also sustained damage from trees and branches.

“I would like to thank our customers for their patience while the Cross City Line remains closed.

"Rail replacement transport will be in operation until the railway is ready to reopen, with ticket acceptance on local buses.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…