Torvill & Dean announce their final ever performance together

Skating legends and Winter Olympic Gold medallists Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have announced the date of their last ever performance together.

The finale of their farewell 'Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance' UK Tour - will take place on Saturday, 12 July, 2025, in Nottingham, their birthplace.

It's also the city where they formed their incredible partnership and skated together for the very first time 50 years ago.

They are adding three additional shows to the Nottingham leg of the tour at the Motorpoint Arena on 11 July (2.30pm) and 12 July (2.30 and 7.30pm), in addition to the three shows already scheduled on 23 and 24 April.

Tickets for the July shows will go on sale today at 1pm from TorvillandDean.com. ‘Our Last Dance’ kicks off at London’s OVO Arena in Wembley on 12 April, 2025.

The 32-date farewell tour will see Torvill & Dean tell the story of their amazing 50-year partnership.

They will be joined on the ice by 15 professional skaters to take the audience on a journey through their career from the very beginning to the present day, with a nostalgic look at the 70s and 80s.

It will include many of Torvill & Dean’s most iconic numbers, recreated with the help of the talented ice skaters, along with the use of giant screens to showcase some unique videos from the archive.

Torvill & Dean will also perform some newly choreographed routines, including a 2025 version of their world-renowned Bolero.

The duo announced their skating retirement on 14th February this year, whilst in Sarajevo to commemorate their historic Gold medal-winning performance to Ravel’s Bolero at the 1984 Winter Olympics – exactly 40 years to the day.

Torvil & Dean announced their retirement tour in Sarajevo on the 40th anniversary of winning a gold medal Credit: PA Images

Invited by the Mayor of Sarajevo, they visited the city to mark the anniversary and relive their memories.

Their performance in 1984 became one of the greatest sporting moments of the 20th Century and set a new standard for world-class figure skating.

TORVILL & DEAN: OUR LAST DANCE – 2025 UK TOUR DATES

12 – 13 April London OVO Arena Wembley (Saturday 12 th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 13 th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

15 – 16 April Belfast SSE Arena (Tuesday 15 th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 16 th at 2.00pm & 7.30pm)

19 – 20 April Sheffield Utilita Arena (Saturday 19 th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 20 th at 1.30pm)

23 – 24 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (Wednesday 23 rd at 7.30pm, Thursday 24 th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

25 – 27 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena (Friday 25 th at 7.30pm, Saturday 26 th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 27 th at1.30pm)

30 April – 1 May Newcastle Utilita Arena (Wednesday 30 th at 7.30pm, Thursday 1 st at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)- 2 – 4 May Manchester AO Arena (Friday 2 nd at 7.30pm, Saturday 3 rd at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 4 th at 1.30pm)

8 – 9 May Liverpool M&S Bank Arena (Thursday 8 th at 7.30pm, Friday 9 th at 2.30pm)

10 – 11 May Glasgow OVO Hydro (Saturday 10 th at 7.30pm, Sunday 11 th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

11 - 12 July Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (Friday 11 th at 2.30pm, Saturday 12 th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

Torvill & Dean will be back on ITV1 every Sunday night in early 2025, as Head Judges on the 17th series of Dancing on Ice.

