East Midlands Weather:

This Evening and Tonight:A murky and generally overcast night, with extensive low cloud and hill fog thick enough at times to give some isolated rain or drizzle. Cool toward the coast, but a warm and humid night for many.

Saturday:A cloudy start, especially on the coast. Brightening up during the morning and through the afternoon with some sunny spells, but with a risk of thundery showers. Warm but humid.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Generally cloudy Sunday and Monday with heavy showers or thunderstorms likely, these locally severe. Brighter Tuesday with further thundery showers. Less hot than of late, but still warm and humid.

West Midlands Weather:

This Evening and Tonight:Turning cloudier through this evening and overnight, but staying warm and humid with light winds. Showers will develop here and there, with a risk of these quite turning heavy and thundery further south, but otherwise remaining mostly dry.

Saturday:Rather cloudy with heavy showers spreading northwards through the morning and persisting across the region into the night. There is a risk of some more thundery downpours towards the east.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Cloudy with heavy and potentially thundery showers on Sunday, becoming more persistent on Monday. Brighter on Tuesday with spells of sunshine possible but perhaps the odd thundery shower too.

More from ITV Central Weather