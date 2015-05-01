Former Lieutenant Governor life’s celebrated

The life of a little-known former Lieutenant Governor in Guernsey is being celebrated.

He was the island's Lieutenant Governor in the 1960s but before that he was a distinguished soldier in WW2, leading the forces which liberated the Netherlands.

He died in 1974.

Medals belonging to Sir Cyril Frederick Charles Coleman have been presented to the island by his children.

It was an emotional day for Anne and her sister Beth, who remembers her father wearing those medals on ceremonial occasions. Sir Charles Coleman also had an elder daughter Jane Shaw who wasn't able to attend the presentation.

We wanted them to go somewhere that he had loved and they might be appreciated, which I hope they might be, so we thought of Guernsey. Anne Andrews

Extremely proud. I can remember him with them pinned on, not regularly, and he always looked very content and happy with wearing them. So we're very happy they've come to Guernsey and hope that they'll stay here for a long time. Beth Richardson-Aitken