Support for victims of sexual assault in the Channel Islands
If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault or domestic violence, there are services across the Channel Islands that can help.
JERSEY
Victim Support Jersey - 01534 440496
Jersey Action Against Rape - 01534 482 800
Jersey Womens Refuge - 0800 735 6836
Citizens Advice Bureau 01534 724942
Dewberry House Sexual Assault Referral Centre - 01534 888222
Guernsey Women's Refuge / Safer Guernsey - 01481 721999
Samaritans Guernsey - 0845 790 9090
Citizens Advice Bureau - 01481 242266
GUM Clinic Guernsey (The Orchard Clinic) - 01481 707707