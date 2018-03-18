Police 'incredibly worried' after newborn baby left at hospital in Jersey

Police say they are "incredibly worried" after a newborn baby was left at Jersey's hospital in the early hours of this morning.

The baby boy was left in the waiting area of the Emergency Department at the General Hospital at 5:40am, with the umbilical cord still attached.

He has been medically assessed and is described as being fit and well.

CCTV footage shows what is believed to be two women walking through the Parade Gardens from the direction of Rouge Bouillon and one seen carrying the baby.

The woman carrying the baby is then seen to enter the Emergency Department alone and exiting shortly afterwards without the baby.