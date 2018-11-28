Sark will lose power after supplier fails to reach agreement with government

Sark will lose power at midnight this Friday after the government and the island's electricity supplier failed to reach a deal to keep the power on.

Chief Pleas has agreed to look into buying Sark Electricity which is locked in a legal battle over its prices.

The company says it's losing £20,000 a month since an independent energy regulator forced it to cut its prices.

The Sark Electricity boss says he cannot afford to keep supplies going during a potentially lengthy sales process.

In response to tonight's meeting, David Gordon Brown has said that he came to provide Sark with electricity, not turn it off but he can't run a company that is insolvent which he claims the Chief Pleas has made so.

However Reg Guille, member of the Chief Pleas, has said he and members of the policy and finance committee, along with other mediators will be meeting with Mr Brown over the next two days to try to get him not to turn off the power.

The island also relies on electricity for its running water so this has lead some residents to evacuate over to Guernsey.

Back up generators have been shipped to the island to ensure vital services keep going in case the blackout does happen.