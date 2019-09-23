Advertisement

Islanders left 'heartbroken' - and some possibly stranded - after Thomas Cook collapse

The British tour operator could leave a possible 180,000 people stranded abroad - most of them Brits - if it were to collapse. Credit: PA Images

Islanders are left 'heartbroken' and some could be stranded after travel company Thomas Cook collapsed into compulsory liquidation a few hours ago.

The travel giant ceased trading after failing to secure a last-ditch rescue deal, leaving an estimated 150,000 Britons abroad awaiting repatriation.

On ITV Channel TV's Facebook page, passengers from Guernsey and Jersey said they're 'heartbroken' at the news, as they'd been due to fly out with the travel company.

Jennie Jandron from Jersey had a holiday booked for Disney World, in Florida. She and eight family members were due to leave 19th October. She said she was 'massively gutted, but also very sorry for all of Thomas Cook staff'.

Tony and Inese Le Page posted: "We are in Cyprus, flew Thomas Cook! Just flights, so no ATOL cover? Could end up stuck! Now trying to figure out how to get back to the UK! Then Guernsey".

Sophie Marie-Ann Stanford wrote: "Absolutely heartbroken as we are due to fly out with them."

The company was unable to secure the extra £200 million needed to keep the business afloat following a full day of crucial talks with the major shareholder and creditors on Sunday.

Flights and holidays have been cancelled and now the UK Civil Aviation Authority has launched Britain's 'largest peacetime repatriation' to bring home stranded passengers.

Thomas Cook Group, including the UK tour operator and airline, has ceased trading with immediate effect. All Thomas Cook bookings, including flights and holidays, have now been cancelled.

– UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

Thomas Cook's chief executive Peter Fankhauser said his company had "worked exhaustively" to salvage a rescue package.

Although a deal had been largely agreed, an additional facility requested in the last few days of negotiations presented a challenge that ultimately proved insurmountable. It is a matter of profound regret to me and the rest of the board that we were not successful. I would like to apologise to our millions of customers, and thousands of employees, suppliers and partners who have supported us for many years. This marks a deeply sad day for the company which pioneered package holidays and made travel possible for millions of people around the world.

– Thomas Cook's chief executive, Peter Fankhauser

As the future of Thomas Cook hangs in the balance, customers who have booked with the firm are questioning what their consumer rights are.

