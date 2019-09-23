Islanders left 'heartbroken' - and some possibly stranded - after Thomas Cook collapse

Islanders are left 'heartbroken' and some could be stranded after travel company Thomas Cook collapsed into compulsory liquidation a few hours ago.

The travel giant ceased trading after failing to secure a last-ditch rescue deal, leaving an estimated 150,000 Britons abroad awaiting repatriation.

On ITV Channel TV's Facebook page, passengers from Guernsey and Jersey said they're 'heartbroken' at the news, as they'd been due to fly out with the travel company.

Jennie Jandron from Jersey had a holiday booked for Disney World, in Florida. She and eight family members were due to leave 19th October. She said she was 'massively gutted, but also very sorry for all of Thomas Cook staff'.

Tony and Inese Le Page posted: "We are in Cyprus, flew Thomas Cook! Just flights, so no ATOL cover? Could end up stuck! Now trying to figure out how to get back to the UK! Then Guernsey".

Sophie Marie-Ann Stanford wrote: "Absolutely heartbroken as we are due to fly out with them."