Sala's plane washed away

The wreckage of the plane which crashed near Guernsey killing footballer Emiliano Sala has washed away, an inquest has heard.

The Argentinian footballer had been travelling between Nantes in France to Cardiff when it crashed into the English Channel.

The pre-inquest review held in Bournemouth heard that the family of Sala had organised for a search of the crash site on 22 October. The sonar survey showed that the plane wreckage was no longer there.

A representative for the family said that they chose to search the site after the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it was necessary to recover the plane.