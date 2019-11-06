Advertisement

Sala's plane washed away

The Argentinian footballer had been travelling between Nantes in France to Cardiff when it crashed into the English Channel. Credit: PA

The wreckage of the plane which crashed near Guernsey killing footballer Emiliano Sala has washed away, an inquest has heard.

The Argentinian footballer had been travelling between Nantes in France to Cardiff when it crashed into the English Channel.

The pre-inquest review held in Bournemouth heard that the family of Sala had organised for a search of the crash site on 22 October. The sonar survey showed that the plane wreckage was no longer there.

A representative for the family said that they chose to search the site after the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it was necessary to recover the plane.

The family disagree with the decision not to salvage the wreckage. The aircraft wreckage is no longer present near to the location and some debris likely to be remains of the aircraft may not remain in place very long.

– Matthew Reeve, family representative

The inquest had been adjourned earlier in the year with a pre-inquest review to start on 6 November.