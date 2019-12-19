Cornford set for return as Guernsey Cricket name new coaching team

Former island coach Andy Cornford has been named as Guernsey's new head of cricket on an ongoing basis following the departure of Ash Wright at the end of the summer.

Cornford, who took charge of the island side for five years up until 2012, will work alongside newly-appointed performance coach Olly Tapp, who has experience with Northants and Cricket Wellington in New Zealand.

While based in Sussex, he will focus on the island's national squad, while locally-educated Tapp has been tasked with developing young players, alongside assisting with representative squads.