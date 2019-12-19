- ITV Report
Cornford set for return as Guernsey Cricket name new coaching team
Former island coach Andy Cornford has been named as Guernsey's new head of cricket on an ongoing basis following the departure of Ash Wright at the end of the summer.
Cornford, who took charge of the island side for five years up until 2012, will work alongside newly-appointed performance coach Olly Tapp, who has experience with Northants and Cricket Wellington in New Zealand.
While based in Sussex, he will focus on the island's national squad, while locally-educated Tapp has been tasked with developing young players, alongside assisting with representative squads.
Cornford succeeds Ash Wright as Guernsey's head of cricket following his return to Sussex after a four-year stint in the island.
During that time Guernsey, who hosted the T20 World Cup Europe Final this summer, dropped out of the ICC's 50-over structure and were unable to secure any wins over rivals Jersey.
Local administrators are waiting on confirmation of the island's representative commitments in 2020, which could include a qualifying tournament for the 2021 T20 World Cup.
- Watch: Guernsey Cricket CEO Mark Latter