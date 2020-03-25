Coronavirus: All the information and advice for the Channel Islands in one place
There is so much information and advice that is constantly changing related to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the Channel Islands.
So, we have created this guide to help you navigate through it a little bit easier.
Symptoms, cases, testing & vaccination
Jersey
40 to 44-year-olds able to book vaccine appointments in Jersey
Having different vaccine for first and second dose deemed safe by Jersey medics
People with learning disabilities can get Covid vaccine from Le Geyt Centre
Advice given to islanders on how to travel to vaccination centre
ITV News joins Guernsey Border Agency for Covid isolation checks
Lockdown, restrictions & rules
Jersey
Covid isolation rule breaker: 'I've lost my job and people have wished me dead'
Guernsey
Face coverings mandatory in indoor public spaces in Guernsey
Health
Jersey
New Covid guidance adds other groups to 'high risk' category
Guernsey
Former health professionals asked to join Guernsey's vaccination team
Parents and parents-to-be in Guernsey say hospital restrictions are unfair
Expectant mothers in Guernsey must attend C-sections and appointments alone
Young islander warns of long-term Covid effects after seven months of symptoms
Travel & Tourism
How a vaccine passport system could work in the Channel Islands
Guernsey-Jersey air bridge being considered by both islands’ governments
Surge of interest in Condor bookings after UK announces lockdown exit strategy
Condor Ferries 'optimistic' for a thriving summer tourist season
Jersey and Guernsey travel guidance by country - use our interactive maps
Condor Ferries confirms no tests needed to travel on fast Jersey and Guernsey services
Jersey
Jersey's traffic light system restarts for travellers to and from the UK
Jersey's Chief Minister confirms no decision has yet been made on vaccine passports
Jersey's vaccine passports programme could be introduced within weeks
What UK travellers should know about holidaying to Jersey this summer
High-risk travellers to Jersey via the UK must quarantine under British law
People in Guernsey able to request PCR Covid-19 test prior to travel
Guernsey's borders reopen as regional category system reintroduced
24 days of quarantine for arrivals into Guernsey from UK 'red list' countries
All countries and regions treated as Category 4 under Guernsey's travel guidance
'Essential Travel Permits' to be required for entry to Guernsey
Some Guernsey arrivals will have to pay to self isolate in hotels
Businesses & Employment
Jersey
Inconsistencies in Jersey's wedding rules labelled 'madness' by industry
Financial support for Jersey businesses to continue until June
Jersey's events, entertainment and nightclub industry on brink of collapse
Fewer Guernsey businesses eligible for financial support in stage two
Support for Guernsey visitor accommodation to continue until 2022
Self-employed allowed to make £50k profit before repaying payroll co-funding
Education
Channel Islands students studying in England advised by PM not to travel back for Easter
Channel Island students will not sit GCSE, AS and A-Level exams this summer
Jersey
30 isolating after positive coronavirus case at Les Quennevais School in Jersey
Guernsey
Guernsey's government outlines testing plan for education settings
Events
Working from home
Blog posts
Jersey’s Chief Minister faces his biggest pandemic decision so far
At least six Covid-linked deaths in Jersey in the past week and lockdown looms
As an island community we all have a ‘duty of care’ towards each other
Why my haircut is a weight off my shoulders in more ways than one
Contrary to popular belief, I don’t have any secret insight into all this
Cancelling plans has been the most stress-relieving thing during lockdown
The little things make you realise how much our world has changed