- ITV Report
Liberation 75: How Channel Islanders are marking the anniversary under lockdown
The 75th anniversary of the Liberation of the Channel Islands promised to be a major spectacle, with events taking place across the islands to celebrate three quarters of a century since the end of the Occupation.
While the Covid-19 pandemic has meant the festivities have had to be scaled back, islanders have still been finding ways to mark the occasion and help the spirit of the Liberation shine during difficult circumstances.
From bunting and flags to images shaped from pine cones, here are a few of the pictures that have been sent in by our viewers of how they're preparing for the big day.
Sarah Cash has dressed her house in the Guernsey flag and Union flag.
8-year-old Charlie and Archie Wilson got creative for Liberation Day this year - using pine cones to spell out the number 75 and creating the outline of a soldier at their home in Jersey!
Bernie Achler's home has been decorated with Jersey flags as well as rainbow flags - a symbol of hope during the current crisis.
Yvonne Hainsworth sent these images of her home as she showes her Guernsey pride for Liberation Day.
Sharon Eddie sent these snaps of 'Mable and Bert' enjoying the sunshine at the beginning of the Liberation weekend. They were disappointed that the Liberation picnic on Grouville common was cacelled, so had one in the front garden instead!
Thanks to @guernseysue for tweeting these images showing their Liberation Day decorations!
Staff at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital have made sure patients do not miss out on the festivities - making sure the corridors look worthy of the occasion!