Liberation 75: How Channel Islanders are marking the anniversary under lockdown

The 75th anniversary of the Liberation of the Channel Islands promised to be a major spectacle, with events taking place across the islands to celebrate three quarters of a century since the end of the Occupation.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has meant the festivities have had to be scaled back, islanders have still been finding ways to mark the occasion and help the spirit of the Liberation shine during difficult circumstances.

From bunting and flags to images shaped from pine cones, here are a few of the pictures that have been sent in by our viewers of how they're preparing for the big day.