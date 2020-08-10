A Guernsey finance boss has described business tunnels as "an important PR exercise". Since the scheme started three weeks ago, more than 24 applications have been made. But Tony Mancini, Chair of the Guernsey International Business Association (GIBA), says it is less about numbers, and more about competing with Jersey, whose borders are open.

Jersey does not have mandatory quarantine on arrival, unlike Guernsey. Instead, people travelling to Jersey can opt for a test on arrival.

One financial company in Guernsey says it has lost clients to Jersey because they preferred the option of having regular face-to-face contact.

Mr Mancini stresses that whilst there are travel restrictions in place, business tunnel links "send an important message to the outside world, to show Guernsey is open for business too".

If a business in the UK does not have a particular affinity to either Guernsey or Jersey, then being able to say we're open for business too is important. It's an important PR exercise.

Business tunnels enable companies to conduct meetings in person without the need for mandatory self-isolation, however strict public health guidelines must be followed.

Meetings can take place at the airport or harbour in specific rooms, or they can be held at the premises of the business. Public transport cannot be used though, and social distancing of one metre must be maintained at all times.

Guernsey currently has business tunnel links with Jersey using Blue islands, and Southampton, operated by Aurigny. Private and charter flights are also allowed.