Aurigny is extending its current Guernsey to Southampton schedule as it says the demand for travel is remaining low.

The airline says the current timetable will be in place until Friday 18 September with a return to the planned schedule commencing no sooner than 21 September 2020, and that this date will continue to be reviewed.

It says it has seen no evidence of an increase in bookings past August 16, which is the date when quarantine will change from 14 to seven days with testing in Guernsey, Sark and Herm.

Meanwhile, the company is continuing to operate services between Guernsey and the Isle of Man, and Guernsey and Alderney and says it has been "delighted" with the level of interest in both the Isle of Man airbridge and Alderney.

The Isle of Man airbridge currently ends on 13 September and the airline is refining its schedule from 21 September onwards in anticipation of possible relaxed entry requirements to Guernsey. It says customers will be updated on any timetable changes.