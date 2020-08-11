Guernsey families could be losing up to £800 a year in food waste, according to a new campaign.

'Food Is Not Rubbish' aims to highlight the problem, and teach people how they can throw less away.

Guernsey Waste, which is behind the push says it hopes good shopping habits adopted during lockdown could reduce the amount of food ending up in the island's bins.

It comes after research suggested that, during lockdown, nearly half of UK households said they were throwing away less and, of those, half were planning meals more carefully - with 40% were using leftovers more.

During lockdown, we were shopping less frequently, because we had to queue, which meant we were more likely to make a list of what we needed. And if we make a list, we are more likely to think ahead about the meals we are going to have. That simple planning is the secret to wasting less.

She added that the situation has improved with the introduction of separate food collections.

Islanders can see for themselves how much they waste, and are starting to appreciate how much it is costing. In the conversations we used to have, most people would tell us their household did not waste much food. Now we have islanders coming up to us saying they never realised how much they threw away, and asking what can they do about it? That's the important first step.

