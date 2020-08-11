A group of hoteliers in Guernsey are concerned a new six and a half million pound government grant scheme will not be enough to help the industry survive into next year.

The Guernsey Hospitality Association has likened the impact of the pandemic to the sector facing three winters in a row.

From 10 August, visitor accommodation businesses in Guernsey and Alderney can apply for financial support from the States. The new grant scheme will run from 1 October 2020 to 31 March 2021. The deadline for applications is 31 August. This scheme will replace the current co-funding payroll scheme and is expected to provide £6.5m of funding.

Alan Sillett, Acting Joint Lead of Guernsey Hospitality Association met with around 40 hoteliers in the island on Monday afternoon. He said the mood in the room was "disappointment" with the offering.

The pandemic has had a massive impact on the industry for 5 or 6 months and the travel trade has been disproportionately affected. Politicians say 98% of the island is back to normal but our sector isn't and it is still suffering. Some food and beverage sections are ticking over but big profit area for hotels is room sales and that is on its knees at the moment.

The group is seeking to meet with the States to discuss the grant, allay concerns and to reach a ‘positive outcome’ for both parties.

Deputy Lyndon Trott, Vice-President of the Policy & Resources Committee and lead for financial support measures, said his "door is always open" when it comes to having conversations with the visitor accommodation sector, but it is also important to be realistic about the amount of money spent.