Jersey's Prison Governor Nick Cameron has resigned for personal reasons following a period of absence.

There have been concerns over recent months about whether or not he remained in his post.

In June ITV News was told he had not been in his post for several weeks, and that prison staff were told in an email that the Governor was taking a leave of absence - but they were not told why or for how long.

A source has told ITV News that there may have been disagreements between Mr Cameron and the Home Affairs department around the time the island was going into lockdown.Mr Cameron has been the Prison Governor of HMP La Moye since August 2018, and he was focusing on improving the welfare of prisoners while reducing reoffending rates.

He has placed the welfare of prisoners at the heart of the operation of the prison, ensuring that individuals can learn, work and rehabilitate more successfully before re-entering our community. He has also championed the well- being of his staff. I wish him and his family well on their return to the UK.

Mr Cameron says, although he appreciates the concern people have shown in recent weeks, that he wants his privacy to be respected and will not be commenting further on his decision to resign.