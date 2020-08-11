The Government of Jersey says it is "closely monitoring" the number of coronavirus cases in Poland.

It says if the infection rate continues to rise it could turn from a 'green' country to 'amber' on Jersey's traffic light system, which highlights the risk of travelling to certain destinations.

If Poland was to turn to 'amber', it means people coming back to the island must take a test on arrival and self isolate until day five, when they will have to take another test. If this returns a negative result, they will be able to leave self-isolation.