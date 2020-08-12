Guernsey's education committee has set aside £1m over the next five years to support physical education in primary schools.

It began funding the Guernsey Sport Commission's 'PE in Schools' programme last year but has now agreed a long-term extension to that partnership.

It will see staff from the Commission continuing to work within schools until at least 2025, with the funding coming from the Committee's existing budget.

Our partnership with the Guernsey Sports Commission allows primary schoolchildren to access high-quality PE delivered by subject experts at less cost to the taxpayer than would otherwise be the case. It is a great example of how government and commissioned services in the third sector can work in partnership for the benefit of our community.

The Guernsey Sports Commission says it now delivers over 6,000 hours of primary PE in Guernsey and Alderney, from reception through to year six.

Under the new agreement, it will also increase its support for children with special educational needs at Le Rondin and the Pod at La Mare de Carteret.

PE in Schools has been running for a decade, but was previously funded entirely by private sponsorship.