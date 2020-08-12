81% of school age children in Jersey are not meeting the recommended one hour of physical activity per day. The figure has been revealed in the latest Children and Young People's Survey, carried out by Statistics Jersey.

It found that 52% said this was down to a lack of time, and 37% a lack of confidence. Other reasons included not knowing where to start (31%), having no one to be active with (28%), and cost (22%). 16% said they were not interested in exercise.

Other key figures from the survey include:

45% of young people say they wish they did more physical activity

7/10 young people from years 10 and 12 say they have at least three hours of screen time per day

1/3 young people from years 10 and 12 say they have at least five hours of screen time per day

The full report can be found here.