A leading charity in Guernsey is welcoming plans to provide more financial support for carers on the island.

Unpaid carers are thought to save the States around £29 million per year .

The Committee for Employment and Social Security is proposing to increase funding to help those who care at home. The plans would also secure the future of residential care.

President of the Economic and Social Security Committee Deputy Michelle Le Clerc says family and friends who look after loved ones are "just as important as the community care that is provided through government."

The move is being welcomed by Carers Guernsey Chairman Peter Harwood who says the mental impact of looking after people is "considerable".

The proposals will be taken to the States next week.