Durrell conservationists have stepped in to save some of the most threatened wildlife in Mauritius after an oil spill just off its coast. The island's been declared as in a "state of environmental emergency" after a ship carrying nearly 4,000 tons of fuel ran aground two weeks ago.

There's so many interconnected ways that this one spill is going to damage the environment of Mauritius from a direct impact, oil is incredibly toxic, what it's going to do to the animals and sea birds, to reptiles - it's going to affect them in the immediate period, but this could go on for years in terms of toxicity in the environmental systems.

The team are going to start removing some of the animals from their habitat on the islands and taking them into temporary safe-keeping. By doing this, they hope to avoid seeing the already endangered species become even more threatened.

It is not the first time the zoo has come to the rescue in this way - during its long-term partnership with the island, it saved the orangetailed skink, after a different environmental challenge involving predators in Mauritius left it bordering extinction.

Officials, including the Prime Minister in Mauritius have warned of a long road to recovery - both in terms of the economy and the environment.

As for the work of Durrell, Dr Dickie added that islanders can help them, help Mauritius by donating to the Trust.