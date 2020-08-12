Thirty electric vehicle owners are being invited to trial new home chargers from Jersey Electricity.

It's part of the utility company's 'vision to inspire a zero-carbon future’.

You must have a pure electric vehicle or a plug-in hybrid to take part, and use it as your primary mode of transport.

Two types of charger are being tested over a 12 month period.

One system uses an app that allows drivers to select the amount of charge they need and the time they need it by – for example, 90% charge by 7am.

Customers can also set what time they want the charge to start, to make most of cheaper tariffs when Jersey Electricity have spare capacity on the network.

The smart element of the charger will ensure customers get the charge they need, while also prioritising times when demand on the network is low. This maximises network efficiency and means customers can save money. A real win-win for all.

As a thank you, successful applicants will be able to keep the charger for free after the trial. They will also receive £500 cashback towards the costs of each installation.

The closing date for applications is 5th September 2020.