Emails have been released through a freedom of information request showing the disagreement between Jersey's Prison Governor and the Home Affairs department over a lack of PPE for the prison.

It was announced yesterday that Nick Cameron had resigned from the role. It comes after ITV News was told prison staff received an email in June saying he was taking a leave of absence.

The correspondence, between the Director General for Justice and Home Affairs Julian Blazeby and others, shows Mr Cameron was concerned he and his team were not getting the support and resources they needed to keep the prison safe from coronavirus .

He feared due to the age and vulnerability of prisoners that potential infection could sweep through the prison and possibly overwhelm the island's Intensive Care Unit.

After HSC colleagues we probably have the greatest exposure to C19 risk of any other service. We don't have the luxury of social distancing in all we do by the nature of a prison.

Mr Cameron repeatedly wrote to the Home Affairs department asking for PPE to protect staff and prisoners and to help prevent the service from blocking ICU beds.

We can't wait for C19 to become widespread in the prison before deploying PPE. It may then be too late to avoid unnecessary infections amongst staff and prisoners and may lead to avoidable deaths.

The Prison Governor was repeatedly told to step up hygiene practices and use DIY masks, which he feared could lead to legal action from inmates.

We looked at this DIY option last week but could not proceed due to clinical concerns? And litigation if a prisoner or staff died having worn a DIY mask and not a clinically made one.

The FOI also shows Mr Cameron's emails to agency staff to try and assist during the pandemic.

Eventually after months of correspondence on 20 April he wrote an email with the subject title "Lack of Support for SoJPS during C19 crisis" addressed to the Minister for Home Affairs Constable Len Norman, Julian Blazeby and several others.

Nick Cameron is now set to return to the UK by the end of the year.