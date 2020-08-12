The GSPCA is seeing record numbers of hedgehogs coming through its doors.

It is asking people to be vigilant and check before gardening to make sure they do not injure any of the spiky species.

Last year the Guernsey animal charity helped a record breaking 618 hedgehogs and says 2020 is set to be even busier.

2019 was a record breaking year for the numbers of hedgehogs at the GSPCA and 2020 is already setting new records. From the start of the year to this date last year we help helped 330 hedgehogs and for this year we have topped that by 69. In recent weeks we have had days where we have helped 13 new arrivals.

The top reasons for hedgehogs arriving at this time of year include those with mange, dehydration and many injured from garden instruments such as strimmers and hedge cutters.

It is so important to check areas before carrying out gardening tasks as by doing so you could help save the life of a hedgehog or birds that may be at risk.

Staff are asking people to put out fresh water and tinned food for the animals and say people are also able to sponsor a hedgehog to provide some financial support for the charity.