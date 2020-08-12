Guernsey Sports Commission is attempting to persuade States Members to support the Active 8 Plan.

In a letter to States Members, the Chairman of the Sports Commission wrote "the health and wellbeing of our community is one of the main pillars of the Bailiwick’s Revive and Thrive strategy". He added "we believe sport and physical activity has a major part to play in our recovery".

The plan focuses on eight key objectives:

Encourage more islanders to be more active, more often.

Inspire all generations to get ‘Active for Life’.

Use sport and physical activity to improve health, mental health and well-being.

Maintain, develop and improve accessible facilities.

Support the provision of safe and secure club environments.

Make accessible open spaces.

Support high performance athletes.

Inspire community engagement through volunteering.

Jon Ravenscroft also wrote "the island’s sporting community has waited a long time for a comprehensive Government-backed sports strategy which recognises the value of sport to Guernsey’s community ".

Mr Ravenscroft highlighted that although the Sports Commission is an independent charitable organisation, it shares "many of the ambitions set out in the plan", in particular the aim to create opportunity, build community and support excellence.

Guernsey Sports Commission’s five year action plan published earlier this year sets out how it intends to support sporting clubs and organisations to deliver "positive and inclusive experiences to all members of our community".

Another area addressed in the letter was safety - Mr Ravenscroft acknowledged a "vast difference in how sports are experienced", for children and young people, adult participants and volunteers.

Sports clubs differ hugely in their governance and their safeguarding practice. Some clubs are better funded, have support of a national governing body, and have a big volunteer workforce, whereas some lack in all of those areas.

He says the funding made available through the approval of the Committee for Education Sport and Culture's Active-8 Plan will enable to the Sport Commission to achieve its vision.

Everyone in Guernsey should have the opportunity and support to participate and compete, and fulfil their potential no matter what their background, age, or level of ability in a safe and supportive environment.

Mr Ravenscroft says the vision can only be achieved by working together with the States of Guernsey, other sports groups and the wider community.

States Members have been invited to see the Guernsey Sports Commission in action this week before the debate later this month.