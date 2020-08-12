The Jersey International Air display has been cancelled.

The event, which is watched by tens of thousands of islanders every year, was due to take place on Thursday 10 September.

Organisers say, although they had developed measures to reduce the risk, the display cannot go ahead due to the potential spread of coronavirus amongst spectators.

They have announced the decision "with great regret."

The view was expressed that many people in the Island and elsewhere have come to believe that life has returned to normal and that the virus poses no real threat whereas we know that the virus is deadly for some and is by no means on the decline as is evidenced by the spikes in numbers of people contracting the disease throughout the world, including countries that thought they had eradicated it.

Organisers have apologised to those that have made arrangements but say "the decision has been made for the safety of islanders."

As safety has been one of the paramount concerns of the air display organization, whether in the air or on the ground, we have decided to cancel this year’s event and plan for next year’s which we hope will be bigger and better than ever.

The next display is scheduled for Thursday 9 September 2021.